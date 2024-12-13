Ivan Zazzaroni, a prominent Italian sports journalist, offered his take on Juventus’ stunning victory over Manchester City in the Champions League, highlighting the key role played by long-serving players in securing the result. Juventus delivered a masterclass performance at the Allianz Stadium, silencing critics who had doubted their ability to compete against the reigning Premier League champions.

The Bianconeri displayed tactical discipline, grit, and quality, outclassing City in what was arguably one of their best performances of the season. The team’s defensive and offensive efforts worked in unison, with each player on the pitch contributing to the memorable victory. Critics who anticipated a struggle from Juve were left speechless as the team showcased their strength and composure against one of Europe’s most formidable sides.

Zazzaroni, clearly impressed by the display, credited the victory largely to players who have been at Juventus for more than a season, asserting that their understanding of the club’s culture and spirit made the difference. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he remarked: “This is an article in favour of Thiago Motta. At least that was the intention: if someone interprets it differently, I can’t do anything about it. Danilo, Gatti, Locatelli, Vlahovic and Yildiz, in addition to Weah and McKennie, who rounded off the result: they are the main authors of the success over what’s left of City People who know how to do it, people who have been at Juve for years and have absorbed its spirit.”

While Zazzaroni acknowledged the contributions of new arrivals, his comments highlight the importance of continuity and experience in fostering team success. The performance against Manchester City demonstrated the unity within the squad and the value of players who understand Juventus’ identity and philosophy.

Ultimately, victories like this serve as a reminder that success is built on collective effort. Both long-serving players and recent additions have important roles to play as Juventus continues to push for glory on all fronts.