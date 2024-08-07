Juventus has played several pre-season games under Thiago Motta, showing promising signs for the upcoming season.

The Bianconeri appointed the former Bologna coach as their manager at the end of last season, and he is being supported with some key signings.

Juve has already played three pre-season matches, winning the most recent one against their Next Gen team.

The men in black and white are undergoing a significant overhaul, but they are eager to sell their unwanted stars and sign the players they need to show improvements.

Motta was brought in not only to win trophies but also to change Juventus’s style of play. The former midfielder is already making noticeable improvements to the team.

Journalist Paolo Rossi, who has been following the team during pre-season, acknowledges that the Bianconeri have demonstrated some fine form and improvement as a team in the past few weeks.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Seen a Juve with good movements and also personal confidence. DouglasLuiz player who arouses promising sensations. In 10 days there is the well-founded hope that we will be ready with those of today. Selfies have ruined humanity and therefore also the party matches… Motta.”

Juve FC Says

We are excited about so many things about Motta, one of which is the way the team will play. We are already seeing a difference from last season.