Journalist Sandro Sabatini has addressed Max Allegri’s struggles on the Juventus bench, asserting that the coach deserves greater respect than he is currently receiving.

The ongoing campaign has proven to be challenging for the Bianconeri, with many acknowledging that a manager’s future often hinges on their recent results.

Allegri’s team appears to have lost their winning touch and has encountered difficulties in securing points, even against opponents they would typically expect to defeat comfortably.

Juventus is determined to secure a spot in the Champions League for the upcoming season, a goal that wasn’t initially their primary focus. Initially, they aimed to clinch the league title after leading the standings, with the absence of European football potentially making the task more manageable.

However, their form has deteriorated, placing Allegri under significant pressure to revitalise his team’s performance or potentially face departure from the club.

Allegri’s accomplishments during his initial tenure at Juventus, coupled with his impressive managerial career, warrant him more recognition and respect, according to Sabatini’s assessment.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“You must show respect for a coach like Allegri who has won a lot”.

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s first spell will continue to be discussed because he struggled in his second tenure at Juve.

However, we have to end this term well, even though it will be his last season at the club.