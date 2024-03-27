Watching Juventus play this season has indeed been challenging for fans, and much of the criticism has been directed towards their manager, Max Allegri.

Despite a promising start to the season, Juventus has experienced a decline in performance in recent weeks, leading to growing dissatisfaction among supporters.

Allegri has borne the brunt of the blame for the team’s struggles, with some fans even calling for his departure. His second stint at the club could end with his reputation tarnished unless he manages to secure at least an Italian Cup victory by the end of the season.

While Allegri shoulders much of the criticism, not everyone believes he is solely responsible for Juventus’ lacklustre performances. Journalist Sandro Veronesi argues that the team itself may not possess the quality required to achieve better results.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“To Max’s detractors I say: if he were the problem, to solve it it would be enough to sack him, given that one year before his expiry he costs the company 18 million. I don’t blame him, when you have a Ferrari that doesn’t have the right engine Whoever leads matters little. Our squad, although expensive, is not championship-worthy. Look at Inter: they have 14 players of a very high level, we have a lower technical rate apart from 2-3 players.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is a good manager and was a successful coach during his first stint as our manager.

But because a coach is only as good as his latest result, it is hard for him to prove to be a better manager if things don’t change.