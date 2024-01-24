Juventus has had a successful season by most standards, considering how they have overcome limitations to remain in the Serie A title race at this stage of the season.

The Bianconeri have been one of the biggest clubs in Italy for several decades and are currently in a rebuilding phase after a turbulent period off the field.

Juventus was not expected to be very competitive in Serie A this term as they are not in Europe and did not spend much in the summer.

However, the team from Turin has exceeded expectations and could end this season as the champions of Italy.

Juventus is focused on finishing inside the top four, but they are winning many games and are currently at the top of the league table, albeit having played a game more than Inter Milan.

Journalist Riccardo Cucchi has been closely following their performance, and when asked about their secret to success, he asserts that it’s Allegri, without a doubt.

Tuttojuve quotes him saying:

“Without any doubt Allegri. I know I’m touching a delicate point because many Juventus supporters don’t like their manager. I, on the other hand, have always respected and defended him even in the team’s negative moments, when he offered bad performances and didn’t get results. I know the calibre of the man, I appreciated it even when he won the tricolor on the bench of Milan which had Berlusconi as president and enemy of the coach himself.

“Massimiliano, like everyone else, has many flaws, but he certainly deserves credit for one virtue: he is a great connoisseur of football and the Juventus environment. His tactical vision is based on balance and without taking risks he takes home the full spoils.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has played an important role in our success this season and has been a good factor in what we have achieved.

The gaffer is very experienced, and we expect him to continue doing a good job for us in Turin.