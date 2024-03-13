It is becoming increasingly unlikely that Max Allegri will continue as the manager of Juventus beyond this season. Despite consistent backing from the club whenever his future is questioned, Allegri is aware that improvements are necessary for him to remain in the managerial position.

Given the high expectations based on the success of his first spell with the team, few anticipated the struggles encountered during his second tenure. Juventus has been patient with Allegri for three seasons, but if he fails to secure a trophy by the end of this term, it is anticipated that he will depart.

While the club officially states that their primary goal is to finish inside the top four, journalist Nicola De Boni reveals insider information suggesting that Juventus has made the decision to part ways with their head coach at the conclusion of the season.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I’ve been getting rumors for a month about Max’s future. Yes, I’ve learned something, but if you want to do good journalism without having the fingerprints of the suspect I believe it is always right to be cautious, but now is the time to be less so. Allegri will no longer be the Juventus coach from next June, this I have learned, this I agree with.”

Juve FC Says

It will not come as a surprise if we decide not to stick with Allegri any longer because we have given him more than enough time to get our team back to the top of the Italian football pyramid.