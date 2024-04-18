Max Allegri’s future at Juventus hangs in uncertainty as the club strives to secure Champions League football for the upcoming season.

Initially, Allegri seemed to have gained favour with the club’s supporters towards the end of 2023 and the beginning of this year, especially as his team led the Serie A standings. However, a significant dip in form has seen Juventus plummet to third place in the league table, clinging onto their position.

The Bianconeri’s prolonged period of poor performance has led to a shift in perception among the fans regarding Allegri. Many now believe that it may be time for him to depart, a sentiment seemingly echoed when John Elkann’s letter to shareholders omitted mention of the manager’s name. Notably, Cristiano Giuntoli’s name was highlighted in the letter, indicating the club’s confidence in the sporting director to oversee the rebuilding process.

Journalist Luca Marchetti has weighed in on the situation, suggesting that Giuntoli holds the key to Allegri’s future at the club.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Allegri yes or Allegri no. If it depended on the renewal, the relationship would end. Juve would like to change the future and Tiago Motta always remains in the background.

“There is no doubt that Giuntoli likes him, as the team’s lack of satisfaction with the second part of the season is well known. The Juventus director will have to decide: he was the only one named in John Elkann’s letter to Exor shareholders. Thiago Motta has not yet resolved his reservations about his future. Bologna looks around, but doesn’t sink with anyone because they hope for the current coach to stay.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s future is away from Juventus, but we will wait for Giuntoli and the club to make it official.