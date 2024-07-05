Yan Couto is the latest player being linked with a move to Juventus as the Bianconeri work hard to improve their squad this summer.

The men in black and white have several players on their shortlist as they rebuild their team under Thiago Motta.

They have already signed some talented players, but more stars are expected to be added to their squad in the coming weeks.

Couto could be one of them after returning to Manchester City from his two-year loan spell at Girona.

With limited game-time prospects at City, where Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis are ahead of him in the pecking order, Couto is likely to be available for transfer again.

Spanish journalist Marc Bernad followed Couto’s time in La Liga and was asked if he was ready for a top club like Juventus. He told Tuttojuve:

“Yes, he could because he is ready to play for a big club. This year he has already shown in Girona that he can take on the best players in the league one by one. Furthermore, he was an important piece in taking the Catalan team to the Champions League.”

Juve FC Says

Couto has been in fantastic form over the last few seasons, and the right-back could be a good fit for us.