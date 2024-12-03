Thiago Motta’s tenure at Juventus began with a promising start, but in recent weeks, the team has struggled to secure wins. While they have managed to avoid defeats, most of their results have been draws, which has kept them stagnant in the standings and allowed other teams to overtake them. This trend has led many to believe that the team is still adjusting to their new manager and the changes he has implemented.

Defensively, Juventus has been solid, maintaining a number of clean sheets despite the absence of key players like Gleison Bremer. Motta’s adjustments at the back have certainly had a positive impact, but it is in midfield and attack where the team has underperformed. Juventus is struggling to score goals, and this inability to convert chances into victories has been a significant issue. Early in the season, they were more effective in front of goal, but now, as they fail to find the back of the net, it’s clear that their early momentum has stalled.

Despite these challenges, journalist Gianni Balzarini believes it is too soon to say that Motta’s honeymoon period is over. In an interview with Tuttomercatoweb, Balzarini stated, “If you then want to blame the coach for the purchase of a player like Nico Gonzalez who has been injured for some time, it is wrong because he was not the one who hired the former Viola player. The club was aware of the history of the former Fiorentina player with respect to physical problems. Instead, if we want to talk about Douglas Luiz, we can shift the focus to Motta. I remember that the coach himself, when the Brazilian arrived, said that he was an ideal element with respect to his need to have versatile players. It seems to me that the midfielder disappointed him in this respect. But to speak of a ruined honeymoon is, frankly, too early.”

Although Juventus is going through a tough spell, it’s important to remember that the season is still in its early stages under Motta’s leadership. The team needs time to adapt to his style and strategies, and there is still potential for improvement. Juventus has a strong foundation, and with time, they should be able to overcome these hurdles and find their form again. The current struggles do not define the season, and the team’s fortunes could improve significantly as Motta’s methods take full effect.