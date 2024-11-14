Juventus is urgently looking to sign a new defender ahead of the January transfer window, as the club’s defensive problems have worsened with recent injuries. The biggest blow has been the long-term injury to Gleison Bremer, and now it seems Juan Cabal could also be sidelined for the remainder of the season. This leaves the Bianconeri with a thin defensive lineup, forcing them to seek reinforcements as soon as possible.

The team has struggled defensively without Bremer, and the potential loss of Cabal makes matters even worse. Although Juventus has remained competitive in Serie A, they are beginning to feel the absence of two of their primary defenders. It has become increasingly clear that they must bring in a new player to shore up their defence ahead of the second half of the season.

However, Juventus faces significant challenges in securing a quality signing during the winter transfer window. The January market is notoriously difficult, and clubs are often hesitant to sell key players mid-season, particularly at a reasonable price. Juventus may have to move quickly and creatively to find the right solution.

Fabrizio Biasin, a well-known football journalist, commented on Juventus’ situation and the urgency of strengthening the defence. As quoted by Tuttojuve, Biasin stated:

“And returning to the January market, it becomes mandatory to invest in a defender who covers the gap left by Bremer and now also Cabal (damn national teams …). Without the Brazilian we have seen another Juve, this is an incontrovertible fact that however activates another: where do you find another equally strong? It will not be easy but Giuntoli will have to invent something. In any case, Thiago Motta has done more than well.”

Despite these challenges, Juventus remains determined to reinforce their defensive options as soon as possible. With sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli’s expertise, the club hopes to secure a player capable of helping stabilise their backline and ensure they remain competitive in both domestic and European competitions.