Journalist insists Juventus can still qualify for Champions League

April 8, 2023 - 6:15 pm

Juventus has lost 15 league points this season, which makes it much harder for the black and whites to end the term in the top four places.

They have appealed the points deduction and also have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League if they win the Europa League.

Max Allegri’s men are also not so far away from the top four, thanks to their superb form and the struggles of some clubs above them in the standings.

As they continue to impress, journalist Claudio Savelli insists they will still make the top four.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve, on the other hand, has three fronts to manage and the A series is no less important than the other two: even with the penalty, attachment to Europe is possible.”

Juve FC Says

This has been a tough season for us as a club, but everyone can see that we have made progress regardless.

Our players must stay focused and continue to win as many games as possible while we wait to see the outcome of our appeal over the 15-point deduction.

It would be amazing if it is overturned, but if it isn’t, we could still make the Champions League spots.

