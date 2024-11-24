Italian journalist Paolo Paganini claims Juventus could part ways with Nicolo Fagioli in January, and that his replacement might arrive from the Premier League.

Over the past few days, there have been conflicting reports over the future of the Italy international who has been relegated to the bench in recent weeks, with Thiago Motta favoring Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram in the double pivot.

Several sources linked Fagioli with a January exit, with Paris Saint-Germain emerging as a possible destination. However, others like Fabrizio Romano have come out to pour cold water on the rumors.

For his part, Paganini insists a mid-season exit could be on the cards, as PSG’s interest in the 23-year-old is real. He believes that Juventus must raise funds in order to sign a new defender in January.

“There are some important exits at Juventus, one above all Fagioli, who should also be sold for budgetary reasons, probably to Paris Saint-Germain,” claimed the journalist during his appearance on Rai Sport via TuttoJuve.

Nevertheless, Paganini believes the Bianconeri would search the market for a new midfielder if they end up splitting paths with Fagioli. Hence, the transfer market expert suggests two potential replacements.

The first is Chelsea youngster Cesare Casadei who isn’t finding any space with Enso Maresca this season despite their previous collaboration at Leicester City. The 21-year-old spent time at Inter’s youth academy before being snapped up by the Blues.

The second is Morten Frendrup, a 23-year-old Danish midfielder who was a true revelation at Genoa last season.

“Juventus will certainly be very active in the January market,” noted Paganini. “They are also thinking about a midfielder, who could be either Cesare Casadei or Morten Frendrup, who has also been linked to Milan. The latter was also one of the reasons for Gilardino’s dismissal by Genoa.”