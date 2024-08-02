With a month left before the transfer window closes, Federico Chiesa’s future remains as uncertain as ever.

The winger has been told to find a new club by Juventus, as he has just one season remaining on his current contract.

However, the Azzurri star does not seem to be in a hurry to leave, despite the lack of strong interest from other clubs.

He was given extra days off after pre-season to get married and is now training with the rest of the Juve squad.

However, the attacker is not expected to stay, and Juve is keen to find a solution for him sooner rather than later.

One way they might offload him is through a swap deal, with several options speculated in the media.

Two possibilities remain concrete, and journalist Paolo Paganini has discussed both scenarios.

One is a potential move to Inter Milan in exchange for Davide Frattesi, while the other involves a transfer to Napoli in a swap deal for Giacomo Raspadori.

Paolo Paganini said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“In my opinion, we will reach a solution that can concern Inter with the Frattesi issue, but also Napoli. The blue trail is not closed since there is also Raspadori , highly appreciated by Giuntoli.”

Juve FC Says

Offloading Chiesa is an important goal for us this summer, and we must be open to these swap deals.