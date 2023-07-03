Journalist insists Juventus finances will determine the future of Chiesa and Vlahovic

The future of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic remains uncertain at Juventus after the Bianconeri failed to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Juve remains the top club in Italy, but a lack of Champions League revenue will have a serious effect on their pocket and will determine the moves they will make on the market.

The Black and Whites could be forced to sell some players and the two attackers are prime targets for big money moves in the current market.

Juve would also like to keep them in Turin, but it depends on the club’s financial health and plans.

Journalist Xavier Jacobelli spoke about both player’s future at the Allianz Stadium and admitted on Tuttojuve:

“Chiesa is 25 years old and Vahovic is 23, they are the two most valuable players in Juventus’ squad.

“A lot will depend on budget constraints because the incoming market is linked to these constraints, the important thing is that Giuntoli is the right man in the right place, who has been entrusted with the re-foundation of Juventus among a mix of young players and important points of reference in midfield.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and DV9 are players our fans would rather keep than lose, but if they need to be sacrificed for our greater good, fans will understand the club’s decision to sell them.

But we need to make a lot of money and replace whichever is sold with someone that will also deliver top value for us.