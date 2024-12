Despite an early scare in the opening minute, Juventus quickly found their rhythm and proved to be far superior to their opponents. The fans at the Allianz Stadium were treated to an excellent display of football, one that sent them home with smiles on their faces. The win was a welcome relief after weeks of scrutiny, but not everyone was convinced it signified a true resurgence.

Ivan Zazzaroni, writing for Tuttomercatoweb, downplayed the significance of the result. He argued that Cagliari’s weakened lineup meant there was little doubt about the outcome of the match. Zazzaroni remarked, “A match at the Allianz Stadium that doesn’t make much sense, it can’t provide fundamental feedback. I expected Juventus to win over Cagliari, like everyone else, because Cagliari has some emergencies.” His comments suggest that Juventus still have much to prove, as this win may not be indicative of genuine progress.

While the victory was a step in the right direction, the team must now build on this momentum to silence doubters like Zazzaroni. Juventus demonstrated their potential against Cagliari, but consistent performances will be necessary to show that their struggles are behind them. The match offered glimpses of what the team is capable of when firing on all cylinders, but the real test will come in more challenging fixtures ahead.