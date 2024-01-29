Juventus has had a quiet transfer window, with only Tiago Djalo joining them this January. This has come as a surprise because the Bianconeri had several players on their radar in the first half of the term, and fans had expected them to make several signings before this transfer window closed.

However, Juve seems to have ignored their significant problem in midfield and closed their transfer business after signing Djalo. Max Allegri’s men have looked in good shape in the last few weeks, so their board probably feels confident that they have the players to help them achieve their goals.

Nevertheless, after dropping points to Empoli in their last game, they might reconsider their stance, and Gianluca di Marzio insists they are now contemplating making some late signings in this transfer window.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The Juventus transfer market is not yet closed and may not stop at Tiago Djaló: in fact, discussions are currently underway between the technical management and the coach Massimiliano Allegri to evaluate whether it is possible to find a right player to insert into the midfield of the Juventus team. Therefore, the Juventus transfer market is still open: beyond the public declarations aimed at shutting down and removing transfer rumours, the managers are in reality at I work together with Allegri to evaluate all the profiles proposed and available on the market.”

Juve FC Says

We have not had the best of transfer windows and fans are worried, but we have a strong squad and they can get the job done if no new help arrives this month.