While many believe that Juventus is not showing signs of improvement in their recent matches, Journalist Sandro Sabatini holds a different perspective.

Juve has encountered a challenging period, finding it difficult to return to the winning ways that would demonstrate improvement. Despite spending much of the first half of the season and the beginning of the year in the top two, a sustained period of poor form has hindered their progress.

Max Allegri’s team is now at risk of being drawn into a battle for the last two Champions League places.

However, Sabatini disagrees with the common sentiment, asserting that despite the lack of positive results, Juventus has shown improvement in their performance over the last few games.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “I see Juventus improving, if we have to judge only the result we might as well turn on the teletext instead on the performances in the last two matches they have been comforting for me. Against the Napoli created 7-8 chances and made zero of them, because Chiesa’s shot was a shot from outside. Against Atalanta they created a lot but collected little, including Chiesa who was the best on the pitch but wasn’t very precise.”

Juve FC Says

One of the hardest things to do now is prove Juve’s performance is improving because everyone can see that it is not true.

We have to start winning, and nothing else matters apart from that because if we keep dropping points, our place on the table will also become lower, which is a recipe for a lack of Champions League football.