Journalist insists Juventus is not facing one of La Liga’s top sides

Journalist Xavier Jacobelli insists Sevilla is not Barcelona or Real Madrid and Juventus can beat them when both clubs meet in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final tonight

The Bianconeri had missed the chance to take a serious advantage into the second leg after both clubs shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Turin.

Sevilla has pedigree in this competition and has won it more times than any club left in this year’s edition in the last two decades.

Juve is accustomed to playing in the Champions League, so Sevilla is more familiar with this competition, but Jacobelli insists the Spanish side can be beaten if the Bianconeri plays well.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The Spanish team is one to be respected, but the numbers speak for themselves, and they are currently the tenth force in the Spanish league. They are certainly not on the level of Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Juventus should not underestimate them, or Sevilla can be dangerous. I think a lot will depend on Chiesa, who can be decisive if he is in good form.

However, the team is aware of the match they are about to face and the importance it holds for the club. They will give their all to secure a spot in the final.”

Juve FC Says

Sevilla might not be Real Madrid or Barcelona, but they love the Europa League and have enjoyed success in the competition, so we must respect them in the game.

The Spaniards should be under pressure to win at home, so our players have the chance to play their game and we do not need to panic because of the atmosphere we will face in Spain.