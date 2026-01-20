Juventus signed Jonathan David and Lois Openda in the summer, and the recent injury to Dusan Vlahovic has provided both attackers with an opportunity to establish themselves as leading figures in the squad. Their arrival formed part of a broader strategy by the club, which is preparing for the likely departure of Vlahovic as he runs down the final months of his contract. The Serbian striker has served the club well, yet the Bianconeri now appear resigned to a future without him and have begun shaping their attack accordingly.

Expectations and early frustrations

Luciano Spalletti has had sufficient time to build his side around players expected to remain in Turin next season, particularly during Vlahovic’s absence. David and Openda were meant to take advantage of this period and deliver goals and consistency. However, their performances have fallen short of expectations, creating concern within the club’s hierarchy and prompting questions about whether they can be relied upon as long-term solutions.

The lack of consistent production has coincided with reports linking Juventus to Jean Philippe Mateta, whose form has attracted interest. The French forward is reportedly keen on a move this month, even though Crystal Palace would prefer to delay any transfer until the summer. This development suggests growing uncertainty over the current attacking options and underlines the urgency with which Juventus are seeking greater reliability in front of goal.

Jonathan David (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Doubts and critical assessment

The situation has drawn public scrutiny, with club observers openly expressing dissatisfaction. According to Tuttojuve, journalist Giovanni Guardalà offered a candid assessment of the strikers’ contributions and the disappointment surrounding their output. He said, “Regarding David, the hope was that his two goals in the last matches against Sassuolo and Cremonese would, so to speak, wake him up from his dark period. Against Cagliari, he did poorly again. When two strikers who are expected to provide a lot of goals have scored three league goals, David two and Opendà one, it’s clear there can be no satisfaction.”

These comments capture the mood at Juventus, where patience appears to be wearing thin. The club invested heavily in anticipation of a new era in attack, yet results have not matched ambition. With Vlahovic nearing the exit and potential reinforcements under consideration, the coming weeks may prove decisive in determining whether David and Openda can still secure a central role in the project or whether further changes are inevitable.