Although Juventus made managerial changes and secured new signings during the summer, expectations remain high for the Bianconeri to contend for the Serie A title. As the most decorated club in Italian football, Juve is accustomed to competing for honours every season, regardless of the challenges they face. Despite the team’s efforts and an unbeaten record in Serie A so far, their campaign has been far from dominant, with many matches ending in draws rather than victories.

While their defensive discipline has led to several clean sheets, their overall performances have not reflected the calibre of a title-winning side. Winning the league or any major competition demands consistent victories, but Juventus has struggled to secure the three points regularly. This inconsistency raises doubts about their ability to reclaim their place at the summit of Italian football.

Journalist Carlo Tarallo has been closely observing the Serie A title race and believes Juventus lacks the quality of their main rivals. Speaking to Tuttojuve, Tarallo remarked: “Yes, Juve is not at the level of the other big teams. Motta is trying to compensate for the difficulties with tactical experiments, but the absence of a real striker is felt. Vlahović, for example, is disappointing expectations, and we could say the same about Lukaku, at least until recently. But now Lukaku is changing pace, and this gives us hope for the future. Then the Belgian takes part in the manoeuvre, so he is much more incisive than his Juventus colleague.”

This assessment highlights Juventus’s ongoing struggles in attack, particularly with underperforming strikers like Dušan Vlahović. The comparison with Romelu Lukaku, who has recently improved his form and contributions to the game, emphasises the gap in quality and impact between Juventus and their rivals. While their season has shown resilience amid summer changes, much remains to be done for the Bianconeri to mount a serious title challenge.