Journalist insists Juventus is showing clear signs of growth

The Italian journalist, Matteo Marani, has revealed that Juventus is showing an obvious sign of growth.

The Bianconeri have turned their poor start to the season around and have been in great form recently.

They have not lost any of their last 12 matches in all competitions, and this form has helped them remain in the race for the Scudetto, the Italian Cup and Champions League.

Their early season form ruled them out of the running for the league title, but they are less than 10 points off the top of the standings now.

That means they have a genuine chance of challenging for the title before this campaign ends.

Marani has watched them get win after win and claims they are obviously on an upward trajectory.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, he maintains that their growth has been certified by their win against Sampdoria.

Before adding that Juve has the fourth spot on the league table in their “pocket” now and can even topple some clubs above them soon.

Juve FC Says

When Juve returns to form, every other club becomes worried because they already know what the Bianconeri can do.

Max Allegri has won several trophies, and he can easily be trusted to mastermind another title triumph.

But the Bianconeri need to stay focused on one game at a time as the season progresses.