Juventus is set to be without Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie for the next few weeks after both players suffered injuries in their last game against Frosinone.

Juve has been fortunate to have McKennie as an ever-present in their team in this campaign as he recovers from almost being sold in the summer.

The last two seasons have been the best for Rabiot at the club as the Frenchman hits top form as one of the most important players at the Allianz Stadium.

It remains unclear if he will sign a contract extension in the summer, but he has been key to Juve’s success, and they wish he stays fit all the time.

Journalist Giovanni Guardalà has now reacted to the loss of both midfielders and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Those of Rabiot and McKennie are heavy absences. Allegri will find the best solution by inserting Miretti or Alcaraz or moving Cambiaso or Danilo. Without them, however, it is difficult to find the balance on the eve of a particularly complicated calendar. Allegri will have to find it at the most soon.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot and McKennie have been key players for us, and we will certainly miss them in the next few weeks as they are out of contention.