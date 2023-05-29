Journalist insists Juventus must rebuild in the summer

Journalist Marco Bucciantini has commented on Juventus’ season, emphasising the need for the club to strengthen its squad in the upcoming summer transfer window. Bucciantini highlights that Juventus has now gone two seasons without winning a single trophy, which is a disappointing outcome considering their previous dominance in Italian football.

Max Allegri, has been unable to restore Juventus to their previous position among the top sides in Europe. With the summer approaching, there is an opportunity for the club to embark on a rebuilding phase. However, it remains uncertain what changes to expect from the board.

Some fans believe that Allegri should also depart from the club, and Bucciantini appears to agree with them, suggesting a complete overhaul of the club by the board. This implies that significant changes are needed, not only in terms of the squad but potentially in the managerial position as well.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Where does Juventus start again? It starts from the club. Beyond what will happen in the courts, it has been a year that has reset a club that won nine Scudetti, Coppa Italia titles, and reached two Champions League finals. The resetting of a club and the reconstruction is the most important news, and then that club will have to make evaluations.”

Juve FC Says

We have been remarkable failures in the last two seasons, even though the points deduction we suffered did not help us in any way.

We expect the board to start working on their plans for the next campaign already and hopefully, it will be good enough to help us compete in the next term.