Juventus manager Max Allegri and the club’s management often prefer to see the glass as half full rather than half empty, despite their recent struggles to secure victories.

Allegri’s side suffered a defeat against Lazio yesterday in Serie A, further exacerbating their downward spiral, which now jeopardises their position in the Champions League spots.

The team’s decline has been notable, yet even after this defeat, Allegri remained optimistic, insisting that they still have a chance to qualify for the Champions League.

While the fans are well aware of the team’s crisis, the manager and the board seem to be downplaying the situation on the pitch.

This stance has not impressed journalist Paolo Rossi, who insists that the Bianconeri must acknowledge themselves as a team in crisis now.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s difficult to have a glimmer of optimism if you lose even at the last second. If no one from Juve tonight, especially Allegri, doesn’t talk about a crisis then we are living on Mars. And the Champions League is not played on Mars”.

Juve FC Says

This is a difficult time to be positive about Juventus because the results and performances are not getting better.

The boys need to earn a win sooner rather than later, and it will be shocking and sad if we fail to make it to the next Champions League.