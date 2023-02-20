Juventus has had an inconsistent 2023 after starting the year in fine fashion, which saw them go close to the top of the league table.

However, their loss to Napoli ended their winning run and Max Allegri’s men have struggled to put a new one together.

They have not lost any of their last four competitive games and won three in the league.

This run of form is crucial if they want to end the season well and they must maintain it, with journalist Marco Bucciantini suggesting they need to keep winning.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The situation Allegri lives is certainly not simple and to find serenity, the team needs continuity of results also because if it is true that without the penalty, it would be second together with Inter, we cannot forget that while the Nerazzurri are still in the Champions League, the same cannot be said of his team”.

Juve FC Says

Winning many games on the bounce is not strange to us and fans can expect the boys to do that again soon.

However, we must focus on one game per time and try to win every time we step on the pitch.

That way, we can be sure we will end this season in a comfortable position.