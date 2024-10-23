Juventus’ defeat to Stuttgart has brought the quality of their squad under scrutiny. The Bianconeri had previously delivered some commendable performances in the Champions League, including a memorable victory over RB Leipzig that fueled expectations of a win over the German side. However, last night’s match highlighted some deficiencies, leading to growing concerns over the depth and quality of the team.

Journalist Paolo Paganini has openly questioned whether Juventus possesses the squad strength necessary to compete effectively at the highest level. He pointed out that despite Thiago Motta’s summer signings and his development of younger players, the team is being exposed in key areas due to injuries and a lack of experience. Juventus have been forced to rely on their young talent, but this strategy has its limitations, especially in demanding European competitions where experience can make a significant difference.

The absence of key players like Gleison Bremer, Teun Koopmeiners, and Nicolas Gonzalez has impacted the team’s overall balance and exposed defensive frailties. Paganini emphasised that while it is beneficial to develop young players, Juventus must bolster the squad with high-quality signings, particularly in defence and attack, to remain competitive in Europe. He said, “There are injuries, but Juventus’ squad must be strengthened with quality purchases, especially in defence and attack. It is right to focus on young players but to compete at high levels, especially in Europe, something else is needed” as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

The January transfer window now presents an opportunity for Juventus to address these squad deficiencies. Reinforcements, particularly in defence and attack, could be crucial for improving the team’s prospects as they aim to remain in contention for domestic and European success. The club’s management will need to make strategic signings to ensure the squad is not only deep but also capable of delivering consistent results.

While it is true that injuries have played a role in Juventus’ recent struggles, relying solely on young talents without adding experienced, high-quality players may limit the team’s potential in crucial matches. As such, bolstering the squad in the upcoming transfer window appears necessary to meet the high expectations of both the fans and the club.