Juventus is confronted with the possibility of entering the upcoming fixture against Inter Milan without the services of key players Federico Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot. Both players have been sidelined due to injuries, resulting in their absence from the Bianconeri’s recent matches.

Despite speculations that Chiesa and Rabiot might have been available for the last game against Empoli, Juventus opted not to risk their participation, prioritising their recovery for the critical encounter against Inter Milan.

Chiesa and Rabiot hold significant roles within the Juventus squad, and their potential absence from the lineup could impact the team’s overall strength. Recognised as integral contributors at the Allianz Stadium, their presence would undoubtedly bolster Juventus and enhance their competitiveness against Inter. The club is likely to assess their fitness closer to the match before determining their inclusion in the squad for this important clash.

Journalist Stefano De Grandis agrees to this and says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“To keep up with this Inter, Juventus will need to be at their maximum potential and in this sense, the recoveries of Chiesa and Rabiot will be fundamental. The backbone of Juventus, with Danilo, spared against Empoli to avoid the risk of disqualification, as the defensive leader, Rabiot as the midfielder and Chiesa up front, with the possibility of splitting the match with the entry of Yildiz.”

Juve FC Says

We need our best players to beat Inter Milan, but everyone in our squad knows the importance of earning all three points in that fixture, so we expect them to give their very best.

Losing that game might be the start of the end to our title challenge this term, so we simply have to come back from Milan with at least one point.