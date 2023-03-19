Journalist insists Juventus still has a chance to make the top-four

The journalist Paolo Rossi has commented on Juventus’ top-four chances and reckons their hopes of making it will still be alive if they earn a positive result in their game against Inter Milan today.

The black and whites have lost 15 league points already, so they face a huge task to even finish in the Europa League places.

However, all hope is not lost and Juve has been winning some matches recently to keep themselves close to the clubs above them.

The game against Inter Milan is as important as any other match this season and is a must-win for them.

Rossi believes if they win it, their top four hopes remain intact. He said via Tuttojuve: “Last year it seemed that nobody wanted to win the championship, it was the chapanò championship. The same thing is happening for the Champions League area this year. New scenarios could open tonight: a Juve running even with the -15. Difficult, but if… #InterJuve”

Juve FC Says

All hope is definitely not lost for us this season and we truly can earn as many points as possible from the remaining games of the term.

If we beat Inter, we will be full of confidence ahead of the remaining games of the season. This is one reason winning this game is very important.