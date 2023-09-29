Journalist Fabrizio Ponciroli maintains that Juventus is still missing a certain level of quality required to compete in this season’s Serie A.

The Bianconeri have displayed inconsistency at the beginning of the season, despite being considered one of the frontrunners for the league title. They recently suffered a defeat at the hands of Sassuolo but managed to secure a victory in their last match against Lecce, with only one loss recorded so far in this campaign.

Max Allegri’s squad continues to exert significant effort in their pursuit of a high league position, yet not all of their performances have been seamless.

Ponciroli, who has been closely observing Serie A this season, asserts that there is still a deficiency in both the quality of their play and the overall team dynamic.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The feeling is that this is a team with a quality not comparable to the Juventus that the fans would dream of. The champion’s shots are missing, apart from Chiesa and Vlahovic, I see little. At the moment Juve are a good team well placed on the pitch, but there isn’t much quality. The real deficit of this team is not Allegri, but the lack of quality of this squad.”

Juve FC Says

We have some of the finest players in the league in our squad, so the expectation is high, but this team still lacks a bit of quality and probably needs more time to start winning trophies.

However, it would be a disaster to go three seasons with no trophy and Allegri knows his side must win one this term.