The French journalist, Alain Valnegri, has revealed that Nikola Milenkovic is doing all he can to leave Fiorentina, amidst interest from Juventus.

The Serbian defender is one of the finest players in his position in Serie A and Juve has been looking to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri need new defenders and he is on their list of targets at the moment.

However, Inter Milan also wants him, and La Viola is desperate to keep hold of him.

They know he wants out, but as no offer has come for his signature, they want to tie him down to a new deal.

Valnegri says he has made up his mind to leave and does everything to make that clear.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “In my opinion, there is the pact of last year, the history of which we know well. He will try in every way to start. It would be a serious loss. Then the more the days pass, the worse it will be to look for a replacement. I think he is doing this kind of communication to play his cards to go away “.

Milenkovic will want to play for a big club like Juve and Inter, and he knows signing a new deal will make that difficult.

However, he might be forced to do that if we and Inter don’t get serious about our interest in his signature.