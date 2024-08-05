Juventus is working hard to prepare for the new season as Thiago Motta whips his team into shape ahead of his first campaign as their manager.

The ex-Bologna coach recognises the task ahead and is confident in his ability to do a fantastic job in his first season.

Juve is having a successful summer in terms of incoming transfers, and they also expect to offload several players in the next few weeks before the transfer window closes.

Every season, the Bianconeri are considered one of the favourites to win the Serie A title, and they must continue to prove they have what it takes to achieve this.

Inter Milan remains the most stable club in the country and is the favourite to win the league, but journalist Claudio Brachino sees Juve as the club that will give them a run for their money this term.

While predicting the league season, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I think they (Juventus) could be the most credible opponent, even if the Nerazzurri have brilliantly overcome a change of ownership and have the strongest team.”

Juve FC Says

Because of the changes we are undergoing, it will be an impressive feat if we challenge for the top spot this term, but Inter remains the favourite.