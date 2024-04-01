Juventus is set to face Lazio in the Italian Cup this week, just days after suffering a late defeat to the Rome-based team in Serie A.

Lazio clinched a victory against Juventus in the dying moments of their weekend clash, and they will undoubtedly be eager to knock the Old Lady out of the Italian Cup as well.

Despite enduring a challenging season, Juventus still has the opportunity to salvage success by winning the Italian Cup. Therefore, the double-legged semi-final against Lazio holds significant importance for their campaign.

Failure to advance to the final of the competition could spell trouble for Max Allegri’s tenure as manager beyond this season.

Speaking ahead of the crucial fixture, journalist Paolo Condò expressed concerns that Juventus’s current form may persist in the Italian Cup, potentially impacting their prospects.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juve maintains a small margin, but certainly not going forward. this pace. Juve is in crisis. They considered Saturday’s match over, but with 10 seconds left Guendouzi caught Marusic in a great way. This result could affect them psychologically in the Italian Cup.”

Juve FC Says

We have struggled for weeks, and it is hard to see us winning the Coppa Italia semi-final against Lazio unless we change seriously.

However, we expect the boys to see the cup games as important matches and probably outperform themselves to win.