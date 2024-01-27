Juventus dropped two points in a 1-1 draw against Empoli tonight and now have to defeat Inter Milan in their next match.

Max Allegri’s men headed into that game hoping to secure all three points and position themselves well before the Derby d’Italia.

Allegri was confident his team could win and did not field Danilo, who is one yellow card away from suspension. He wanted the Brazilian to avoid a caution and start the Inter game. That was not a bad decision, but starting Arkadiusz Milik ahead of Kenan Yildiz backfired, as the Polish striker earned a red card inside the first 20 minutes.

It was a huge blow to Juve and showed in how they performed, even though they took the lead.

After the game, journalist Giovanni Guardalà insisted that the red card affected the outcome of the match.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Milik’s expulsion had a negative impact on the match. A real shame because Vlahovic had also found the goal as well as having played an excellent match. Milik’s choice was a heavy one, in the afternoon it seemed Yildiz should have played then Allegri chose him. He committed a naivety that at his age and with his experience he shouldn’t have done.

“At the final whistle, Vlahovic immediately returned to the locker room visibly angry. We can talk about a misstep by Juve on the eve of the direct clash against Juventus. ‘Inter next week. The result certainly has a psychological impact. Empoli played for a draw anyway but Juventus certainly paid for Milik’s expulsion in the first half.”

Juve FC Says

Milik’s red card was a costly mistake that set the tone for the rest of the match.

He could have been on the bench, and we would have done better, but we must prepare to beat Inter Milan now.