Journalist insists Milinkovic-Savic would form a solid partnership with Pogba

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s move to Juventus could happen within the next two transfer windows as he enters a pivotal moment in his career.

The midfielder has been one of the best players in his position in Europe over the last few seasons and has thrived at Lazio.

The capital city club has rejected offers for him for a long time and continues to price him out of a move from their team.

The Serbian’s current deal expires at the end of this season and they are hopeful he will sign an extension to his current terms.

However, Juve is also looking to take advantage and finally lure him to Turin, where he can play with his national teammate, Dusan Vlahovic.

As they bid to add him to their squad, journalist Alessandro Aliberti has discussed his role if he makes the transfer.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“He is certainly one of the strongest midfielders in Serie A, it has been talked about for many years and I think it may be the right year. It would complete the Juventus midfield with the quality that has been lacking in recent years. It will also be necessary to see what will happen to Rabiot, but with the return of a Pogba to the best of the shape, it would certainly compose a midfield of thickness.”

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic is a top player and will certainly make us a better team if he moves to Turin.

A midfield with him and Paul Pogba would be exciting, and it will certainly win many trophies for us.