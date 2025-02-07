Stefano Impallomeni has stated that Thiago Motta has never been particularly fond of Dusan Vlahovic, suggesting that the Serbian striker does not fit the style of play Motta envisions for his Juventus team.

Juve had been relying on Vlahovic for the first half of the season, but with the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani, the Serbian has found himself displaced in the starting lineup. Muani, who joined the Bianconeri on loan, has made an immediate impact, bringing a fresh dynamic to the attack. His arrival has provided much-needed energy and creativity for a Juventus side that struggled to capitalise on chances when Vlahovic led the line.

The future of Vlahovic at Juventus now seems uncertain, as the club has been struggling to come to terms with the striker over a new contract. This has led to speculation about his long-term future, with many predicting that he could be on his way out of the Allianz Stadium.

Impallomeni, commenting on the situation, remarked that he is not surprised by Vlahovic’s fall from favour under Motta, as he believes the coach has never truly rated the striker. In an interview with Tuttomercatoweb, Impallomeni said:

“For me, Motta has never liked Vlahovic. Vlahovic is an excellent striker, he has goals in his blood, but he doesn’t have the technique to bring the team forward and to play with the team, with Kolo Muani who is more advanced from this point of view. His impact was 10, with great personality.”

While Vlahovic remains a player capable of scoring goals, his limitations in terms of technical ability and playmaking have been exposed, especially with the addition of Kolo Muani, who has demonstrated a more complete style of play that fits Motta’s tactics.

As long as Muani continues to impress in his new role, it seems likely that he will remain the first-choice striker for Juventus, potentially relegating Vlahovic to the sidelines as the season progresses.