Journalist Marco Bucciantini has launched an attack on Juventus midfielder Leandro Parades and insists the Argentinian has never been a special player.

Paredes moved to the Allianz Stadium at the start of this season, with Max Allegri hoping he would become the midfield lynchpin for his side.

However, the Argentinian has been below-par for much of the time he has spent at the Allianz Stadium.

He is only on loan at Juve and it is almost certain he will return to PSG at the end of this season.

As he struggles, Bucciantini is not surprised and says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Allegri had chosen him to fill the field given Rabiot’s positioning as half a wing, but Paredes had already shown in Paris that he could not play difficult games, which would instead be necessary to take opponents in counter-time. The Argentine is missing that characteristic, for this he has never recorded since he arrived at Juventus”.

Juve FC Says

Paredes has been very poor for us this season and the midfielder is a player who we simply should not buy at the end of the term.

The likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti have played ahead of him and Nicolo Rovella is even having a better season on loan at Monza.