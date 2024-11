In a bid to rejuvenate the squad and enhance Motta’s chances of success, Juventus invested in new players over the summer. This support reflects the club’s commitment to building a competitive team that can return to its winning ways. Motta is known for his ability to make teams unpredictable, and the hope is that his tactical acumen, combined with new talent, will lead to improved performances.

However, some pundits remain sceptical about Juventus’s prospects this season. Journalist Giancarlo Padovan expressed concerns about the team’s ability to rise in the league standings, suggesting that Motta’s first term might be underwhelming, similar to Allegri’s previous campaign. He commented as quoted by Tuttojuve, “Juve, currently fifth (but will drop to sixth place this evening, because Lazio will beat Cagliari), has little chance of climbing back up. They could do so if, encouraged by the success in Udine, they beat Toro di Vanoli (in free fall) and, after the break, start again by winning at San Siro against Milan. However, the risk that Thiago Motta’s first season will be mediocre, like Allegri’s, is very high”.

Despite the uncertainty, the support for Motta remains crucial as he works to establish his philosophy and tactics within the team. Fans and stakeholders alike understand that building a successful side takes time, and while the immediate results may not meet expectations, the long-term vision must be maintained.

As the season progresses, the focus should be on improvement rather than just titles. If Motta can instil confidence and resilience in his players, Juventus may still achieve significant milestones this season, even if they do not reclaim the league title.