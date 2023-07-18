Journalist insists there is nothing abnormal about Lukaku moving to Juventus

Italian football fans have always held loyalty in high regard and expect both current and former players to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to their respective clubs. While some footballers have embraced this value and refrained from joining rival teams after leaving a particular club, the modern landscape is witnessing changes in this tradition.

Recently, there have been noteworthy instances of players challenging this norm. Juan Cuadrado’s departure from Juventus to join their arch-rivals Inter Milan and Romelu Lukaku’s rumoured interest in moving to Juventus after previously committing to staying with Inter from Chelsea are examples of this evolving trend.

The situation becomes even more intriguing if Juventus decides to part ways with Dusan Vlahovic, which would pave the way for Lukaku’s potential transfer. Inter fans are expressing their disapproval of Lukaku’s discussions with Juventus, and as a result, his future hangs in uncertainty. However, journalist Vittorio Oreggia suggests that such occurrences are not entirely unprecedented or extraordinary in the world of football.

In summary, while Italian football fans have traditionally cherished loyalty and dedication from players, recent developments indicate a shift in this mindset as some players seem more willing to consider moves to rival clubs, leading to debates and mixed feelings among the fan base.

Oreggia said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I don’t know if Lukaku will go to Juventus, but it wouldn’t surprise me, just like Cuadrado’s move to Inter didn’t surprise me. Since the day Capello signed for Juventus, even as a journalist, I stopped believing in fairy tales.”

Juve FC Says

Footballers are now loyal to their paycheck and game time, so we will see more of them ignore the rivalry between clubs and play for rivals easily.

Lukaku is an accomplished striker who could lead us back to the top of the Serie A table if he makes the move to Turin.