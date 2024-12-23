Juventus secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Monza last night in Serie A, finally ending a long and frustrating winless run for the club. The Bianconeri, a team many expected to challenge for the Scudetto this season, have fallen behind in the title race due to their inability to consistently secure victories. Although they have managed to avoid defeat so far, dropping two points in several games has significantly hindered their progress.

The team’s struggles have been particularly disappointing given the expectations surrounding them. Too often, Juventus has failed to dominate matches against opponents they were expected to beat, leaving fans uncertain about the outcome of even the most winnable fixtures—such as last night’s clash with Monza. Facing an opponent with little to lose, the pressure was on the Old Lady to deliver.

In the end, Juventus managed to secure a hard-fought victory, offering a much-needed reprieve for players, fans, and manager Thiago Motta alike. While the performance may not have been flawless, the result was all that mattered. Monza put up a determined fight and created moments of anxiety for the Juventus defence, but the Bianconeri showed enough resilience to see the game through.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Football analyst Massimo Caputi highlighted the significance of the result, even if the performance was not entirely convincing. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he remarked: “Juventus returns to success after more than a month, but it was certainly not an easy victory. Until the end, Monza fought, engaging and worrying the Bianconeri. For Motta’s team, given the difficulties of the moment, the result is the most important thing.”

This hard-earned win marks the end of a tough period for Juventus. While there is still plenty of work to be done, the team can take pride in securing three valuable points. It’s a step in the right direction as they look to regain momentum and push further up the Serie A standings.