Kenan Yildiz is earning recognition as a top-class talent with his impressive performances for Juventus. His low-profile move to Juventus last season did not immediately draw widespread attention, and few anticipated his swift promotion to the Next Gen side.

However, within a year, Yildiz has made a significant impact, earning a place in the Juventus senior team based on his outstanding performances. His recent goal-scoring form has been particularly noteworthy, with Yildiz finding the back of the net in two out of the last three games for Juventus.

In the Italian Cup match against Salernitana, Yildiz scored a stunning goal, showcasing his skill and ability. The goal, a result of running through the Salernitana defence, has been described as the type many strikers would be proud to claim. Journalist Riccardo Cucchi was impressed by Yildiz’s performance and noted that the goal highlights him as a top footballing talent.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Yildiz’s goal is reminiscent of the play of players who are capable of leaving their mark”.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has deserved his promotion to the first team, and we expect him to be in our squad for a long time.

Some clubs are already showing interest in his signature, but he is the type of player we should keep for the long term.