Journalist issues warning to Juventus ahead of match against Villarreal

Juventus faces a must-win game when they host Villarreal in the second leg of the Champions League Round-of-16 today.

The Bianconeri drew 1-1 against their Spanish opponents in the first leg of the match in Spain.

Because the away goal rule has been abolished, the game remains open, and the winner will advance to the next round of the competition.

The Bianconeri have more pedigree than Villarreal in European football, but their manager, Unai Emery, is a serial winner of the Europa League.

He has also managed in several countries, and his experience could see them outsmart Juve tonight.

The Italian journalist, Tony Damascelli, has warned the Bianconeri that the game is still open and they have to win it.

He writes on Il Giornale via Tuttomercatoweb: “There are eighty million. But above all there is the dignity of a club and its history. For Juventus it is not just an eighth of the Champions League final, it is something else.

“Much more, for his economic accounts, for his near future, not the European one. Allegri knows very well how to face this straight match in which the result of the first leg counts for nothing, for both teams.

“It starts from scratch, who wins passes, without accounts that belonged to the past regulation. We need a shot to keep the only Italian remaining in the most important cup at stake, without waving patriotic flags but thinking about next week “.

Juve FC Says

Our players know it would be embarrassing to be eliminated from the competition at this stage for the third time running.

Lyon and FC Porto have beaten us in the last two seasons, and we need to avoid an upset tonight.

The good news is that when we lost to those clubs, it wasn’t Max Allegri that was our manager and he can help us break into the quarter-finals tonight.