Journalist lavishes praise on 19-year-old Juventus youngster

August 31, 2022 - 9:30 am

Fabio Miretti is gradually becoming a player loved by most Juventus fans.

The midfielder is just 19 and broke into the Bianconeri first team at the end of last season.

Fans thought Max Allegri gave him chances because the club had already secured a top four place, and he would return to the under-19s this term.

However, he keeps thriving, and he started the Bianconeri’s last match against AS Roma.

That was one of the biggest fixtures in Italian football, yet Allegri trusted him to start it.

It is a clear sign he regards the youngster highly, and we can expect to see more of him as the season progresses.

The midfielder has now earned praise from the Italian journalist, Fabio Caressa. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Miretti, for an hour, played a game of great level, of great personality. He takes the ball, keeps it, gets it, goes to the conclusion, shoots. All this at Juventus. 

“Entering a mid-table team as a young man is one thing, but at Juventus, the shirt weighs. Prove that you are a great player perspective and an important man, apart from Paredes, who gives Allegri a very important solution. I am very happy to see him in this condition.” 

Juve FC Says

Miretti is a terrific player to have on our hands, and he continues to prove that every time he steps on the pitch.

The midfielder will only get better, and if he keeps getting playing chances, he will develop into a world-class player.

