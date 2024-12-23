Juventus secured a much-needed victory against Monza last night, ending their frustrating winless streak in Serie A. While the 2-1 result brings relief to the players and fans, it has raised questions about whether such a victory against a struggling opponent should be celebrated as a significant achievement.

Juventus has faced difficulties this season in securing wins against lower-ranked teams, often making hard work of fixtures they were expected to dominate. Before their triumph over Monza, the Bianconeri barely avoided embarrassment against Venezia, another struggling side. Despite boasting some of the league’s most talented players, Juventus has struggled with consistency and form, making their performances tough to watch at times. The win against Monza provided a morale boost, but it has also highlighted lingering issues within the team.

Italian journalist Giovanni Capuano was among those who were less than impressed with Juventus’ display, especially considering Monza’s poor form this season. While the victory marked the end of Juve’s prolonged series of draws, Capuano was critical of the team’s inability to truly control the match against a side languishing at the bottom of the league standings. Speaking to Tuttojuve, Capuano remarked: “The victory closes the endless series of draws for #Juventus. Positive things (in addition to the result): Yildiz’s performance, Nico Gonzalez’s recovery, and ease in getting to the shot. However, the truth is that at the home of the last-placed team, Juve never seemed in control, they conceded a lot (17 shots) and suffered Monza, which is at its 6th home defeat in 9 games with no wins.”

Capuano’s comments reflect the frustration of many who expect more dominant performances from a club of Juventus’ stature. Allowing Monza to take 17 shots and failing to maintain control of the game against a team that has now lost six of their nine home fixtures raises concerns about Juve’s defensive and midfield stability.

Regardless of the criticism, Juventus secured the three points, and the team must now focus on preparing for their next match. Whether the win was convincing or not, building momentum and addressing their vulnerabilities will be key as they aim for a stronger showing in the coming weeks.