Journalist lists conditions that makes Conte to Juventus impossible

Juventus has been linked with a move for Antonio Conte after he left his job as the manager of Tottenham.

The Italian gaffer has managed Juve before and his first spell at the club was very successful.

However, it ended with him walking out on the black and whites, the same thing he did at Inter Milan.

His time away from Italy was successful at Chelsea and disastrous at Tottenham, which led to his sacking.

Conte is one of the finest managers around and he is expected to get a new job soon. However, it will take too much for him to return to Juve, reckons journalist Stefano Discreti.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The news is the sensational closure of the relationship between Conte and Tottenham. Conte would also go back to Juventus, to restart a cycle, but he would return with guarantees. If it is necessary to sacrifice some big shot and focus on young people, perhaps it may not come”.

Juve FC Says

The links to Conte are not surprising, but the gaffer is not worth the trouble he brings wherever he goes to.

Allegri is doing an amazing job at the Allianz Stadium and we expect him to stay for at least one more season, so Conte is likely to join another club.