Journalist makes a bold claim about Juventus when Vlahovic does not score

Juventus defeated Empoli 4-0 last night, their best result since the opening-day win against Sassuolo.

It was a performance that most Bianconeri fans enjoyed, and their team showed it is now one of the strongest after back-to-back wins.

Juve has struggled for much of this season and one man that has stood out despite these challenging times was Dusan Vlahovic.

The striker has been scoring and a stat before the win against Empoli showed the Bianconeri nearly only win when he scores.

However, he didn’t have a good match against The Blues yesterday, but Juve still put in a satisfactory performance.

Journalist Alberto Polverosi says they showed they don’t need him to win matches anymore.

He writes on Calciomercato:

“After the derby, four goals against Empoli, with the unleashed Kean, with McKennie and Rabiot twice. If he is definitely out of trouble it is too early to say. Meanwhile, he overtook Inter in the standings, he scored what he had never managed to score (and, news of the news, without the need for Vlahovic’s contribution) and now he feels better, he is more team, concrete, compact and even astute on inactive balls.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been one of our best signings and remains a key member of our squad even when he doesn’t find the back of the net.

However, it does not make so much sense for us to rely on him alone and now that the players are working hard to achieve results without him, it is great to see.