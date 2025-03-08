Kenan Yildiz is widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Italian football, and Juventus considers him among the most promising players to have ever emerged at the club. The Turkish teenager has progressed rapidly through the ranks and has been entrusted with the prestigious number 10 shirt at the Allianz Stadium, a sign of the club’s immense belief in his potential. Juventus is confident that Yildiz will flourish with this responsibility, and they continue to work hard to ensure he remains an integral part of their squad.

At the start of the season, Yildiz impressed with his performances, showcasing his talent and versatility on the field. However, in recent weeks, he has found it more difficult to make a significant impact during matches. Despite his undeniable ability, the question remains whether he has already reached a top-class level, as some believe, or if he still has room for growth before being considered among the elite.

Turkish journalist Sezer Afşar has shared his thoughts on Yildiz’s development and does not yet believe the young attacker has reached world-class status. He stated, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Kenan is a very talented player, I find it natural that his performances go up and down. He is young and wants to learn as much as possible.

“Only six goals in 40 games is not enough for a player of his talent,” Afşar stressed. He added: “He is not a top player yet but in the next 2-3 years he could become one.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

While Yildiz has shown flashes of brilliance, he remains a work in progress, and Juventus will need to exercise patience as he continues to develop. His technical ability, vision, and dribbling skills set him apart as a special talent, but consistency is key to reaching the highest level. Given his young age, it is understandable that he will experience fluctuations in form, and Juventus will be hoping he refines his game further in the coming seasons.

With the right guidance and opportunities, Yildiz has the potential to grow into one of Juventus’ most influential players. The club and its supporters will be eager to see him take the next step in his career, and if he continues on the right path, he could indeed become a world-class player in the near future.