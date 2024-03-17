Juventus had a disappointing game today as they were held to a draw at home by Genoa. The men in black and white have seen their confidence take a hit due to a series of poor results in the last few weeks.

The game against Genoa was another opportunity for them to return to form and secure a victory. However, Juve couldn’t break through for the entirety of the game, which was disheartening to witness.

The return of the in-form Dusan Vlahovic didn’t improve the attack, and Genoa defended well against a Juve team that appears devoid of confidence.

Journalist Gianfranco Teotino observed their struggles and insisted that the team displayed a lot of nervousness in the match.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“There was a lot of nervousness, not only on Vlahovic’s part, but also the other players exchanged heated words and expressed dissatisfaction with the substitutions. This only confirms the total uselessness of the withdrawal because it only made the most agitated team.

“The first half was really bad, with some improvement in the second half thanks to the substitutions. Iling seemed the most lively, but the team did not perform up to its potential. Some players on the pitch make you think whether I’m in the right position or not, and this issue has been going on for weeks.”

Juve FC Says

We have lacked confidence for weeks because of our performances in our last few games, so we can understand why the players were nervous.

However, time is running out for us to turn things around, and we have to get back to winning as soon as possible.