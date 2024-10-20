Francisco Conceicao’s absence was clearly felt by Juventus in their narrow 1-0 victory against Lazio, where the team struggled to break down a compact defence, even with a one-man advantage. The Portuguese winger, who missed the game due to suspension, has been a lively presence for the Bianconeri since joining in the summer, known for his pace and ability to take on defenders. His creativity and dribbling skills could have provided the spark Juventus needed to unlock Lazio’s well-organized backline.

Without Conceicao, Juventus lacked that dynamic attacking presence capable of creating individual moments of brilliance to open up the game. The wingers on the pitch were unable to replicate his directness and flair, making it difficult for Juve to generate clear-cut scoring opportunities. The Bianconeri ended up relying on an own goal to secure the victory, with few other chances of note, despite having a man advantage for most of the match.

Italian journalist Fabio Ravezzani highlighted Conceicao’s absence as a major factor in Juventus’ lack of attacking fluency. He noted per Tuttomercatoweb: “Juve are not at risk against Lazio, but they struggle enormously to finish on goal, even with 11 against 10. Much more is expected from Vlahovic and Yildiz. Impeccable defence, good Thuram, always generous Cambiaso. How much Conceição was missed.”

This assessment underscores how crucial Conceicao has become in adding a different dimension to Juve’s attack. His ability to stretch defences and create space through dribbling would have been valuable in breaking down a Lazio side that was disciplined and resilient, even after being reduced to ten men. The lack of an effective alternative in his absence exposed the team’s dependency on his skill set to diversify their attacking options.

Looking ahead, Juventus will need to find ways to cope without Conceicao in such situations, but his return will certainly be a boost. His presence on the flanks can be the key to solving the problem of breaking down stubborn defences, which could be the difference in tight matches as the season progresses.