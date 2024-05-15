Journalist Xavier Jacobelli has named Antonio Conte as the manager who is probably the best fit for Juventus after Max Allegri leaves the club.

Conte has previously managed the Bianconeri, but he is currently a free agent after ending his spell at Tottenham.

Several Serie A clubs, including Napoli and AC Milan, will be looking to replace their managers at the end of this season.

This has led to reports linking Conte to at least one of the top benches in Serie A, including a return to Juventus.

Allegri could end his second spell at the club trophyless, but he could also win the Coppa Italia.

That, however, will not improve his chances of staying on, with most reports claiming Thiago Motta has been lined up to become the next Juve coach.

However, Xavier Jacobelli believes Juventus might benefit more from bringing Conte back to the club.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Thiago Motta at Juventus? We absolutely must not underestimate the strength and ambitions of Bologna and Saputo, so much so that first Di Vaio and then Fenucci publicly confirmed the will of the Bologna to continue with the coach who reached this historic Champions League milestone. In my opinion, the ideal man for Juventus would be one and only Conte because the Juventus that we saw in action in the second round did not equal a negative record. of 15 points in 15 games, it hasn’t been this bad for 13 years now.”

Juve FC Says

Conte is a good coach, but because of his personality and demand for quality players, he does not seem suitable for the Juve job.