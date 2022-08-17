Journalist names the most important player at Juventus

The Italian Journalist Mario Sconcerti believes Dusan Vlahovic is the most important player at Juventus now.

The Serbian striker joined the Bianconeri in the January transfer window after hitting top goal-scoring form at Fiorentina.

He is one of the best strikers in the world and the top clubs around Europe wanted to add him to their squad.

However, he chose the Bianconeri and is now looking to make them a successful team again.

He started this season with two goals as Juve beat Sassuolo on Monday and he would be confident he can get many more this term.

Juve has added some top players to their squad, including Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba. However, Sconcerti believes Vlahovic remains their main man.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“If Vlahovic is fine, Juventus is fine, otherwise no. Vlahovic is what Immobile is for Lazio. I think Juventus have focused on less important things and have underestimated the game. management of the attacker inside the game.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic was signed to become our main goal-scorer, and the Serbian has everything he needs to succeed in that capacity.

He has started this season well. Hopefully, he would stay fit and keep scoring goals for us.